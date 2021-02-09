Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$12.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PE traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.78. 100,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$57.04 million and a PE ratio of -104.71. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.50.

In other news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$183,953.35.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

