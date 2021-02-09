PutinCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $55,328.55 and $13.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,585.31 or 1.00089973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00032363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00093938 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000206 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

