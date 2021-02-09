Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Trading Up 12.1%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s stock price was up 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 1,022,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 456,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $676.15 million, a PE ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Puxin by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Puxin in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Puxin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Puxin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Puxin by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 319,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

