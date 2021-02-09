PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Trading Up 15.5%

PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO)’s stock price was up 15.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 16,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 35,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

About PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO)

PwrCor, Inc provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects, such as hospitals and universities for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services.

