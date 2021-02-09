Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $0.77

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $124,742.37 and approximately $11,486.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 54% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.20 or 0.00247576 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00086325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00070362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00093722 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00063154 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

