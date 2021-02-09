Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. Compass Point downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their target price on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE:CMA opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $66.08.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 396.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 164,221 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Comerica by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

