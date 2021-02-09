Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ESS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

ESS stock opened at $260.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.21 and its 200 day moving average is $227.49. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after buying an additional 721,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,578,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,857,000 after buying an additional 77,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,702,000 after buying an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,562,000 after buying an additional 107,350 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.