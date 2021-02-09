Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Decreased by Analyst

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CMC Materials in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CMC Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.89.

CCMP opened at $173.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average of $152.28. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $174.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after acquiring an additional 173,621 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

