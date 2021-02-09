QANplatform Hits One Day Trading Volume of $433.00 (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. QANplatform has a market cap of $951,674.28 and $433.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00233110 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00067125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00089146 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00191671 BTC.

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com . QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform

QANplatform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

