QASH (QASH) Price Reaches $0.0551 on Top Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $19.28 million and approximately $399,926.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QASH has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.16 or 0.01051487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.04 or 0.05544381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00024848 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040527 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

