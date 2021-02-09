QChi (QCH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,958.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, QChi has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. QChi has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $4,958.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QChi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.57 or 0.01050622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.93 or 0.05382533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046145 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00021119 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00030389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038445 BTC.

QChi Token Profile

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a token. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,342,714 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.