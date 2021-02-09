qiibee (QBX) Price Up 27.2% This Week

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One qiibee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $137.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00252376 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00085958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00093029 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00064285 BTC.

qiibee Coin Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 828,123,265 coins. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

