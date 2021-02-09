QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Trading Up 0.3%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QNTQF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group raised shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

