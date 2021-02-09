QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -178.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $748,458 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

