Qtum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $921.05 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $496.48 million and approximately $921.05 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $5.09 or 0.00010881 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,145,848 coins and its circulating supply is 97,626,428 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

