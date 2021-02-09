QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $202,073.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.92 or 0.01083607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00055656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.93 or 0.05613882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041601 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.