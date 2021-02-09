QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Raised by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,142 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.97. 156,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,127,718. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. 140166 raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

