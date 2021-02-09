Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) were up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 4,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 1,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a PE ratio of -330.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65.

About Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK)

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

