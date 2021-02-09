Quant (QNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.29 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $41.35 or 0.00089413 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Quant has a market cap of $499.17 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003891 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002557 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.