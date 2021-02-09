Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Acquires New Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,357,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,558,000. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund comprises approximately 8.0% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,275.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE KYN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. 21,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,622. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.