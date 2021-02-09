Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Buys New Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 252,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund accounts for about 2.0% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMO. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,578,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 115,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000.

NYSE EMO traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

