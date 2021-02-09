Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Invests $3.67 Million in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 494,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust accounts for 2.2% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,093. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

