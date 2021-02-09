Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 246,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,000. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust makes up approximately 3.1% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter.

GDV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. 801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

