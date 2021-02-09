Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Takes $3.16 Million Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 182,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up approximately 1.9% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,724.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.07. 625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,176. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $89,503.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,109.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

