Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Takes $6.43 Million Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 319,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,000. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure accounts for 3.8% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.60% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYG. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 84,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE TYG traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,168. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $68.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.