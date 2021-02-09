QuantumScape (QS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

QuantumScape stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. QuantumScape has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54.

Several research firms have commented on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

