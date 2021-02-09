Quark (QRK) Price Reaches $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Quark has a market cap of $3.19 million and $480.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.