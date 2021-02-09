QuarkChain (QKC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.35 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 11% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $61.43 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.31 or 0.01072499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.06 or 0.05694174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00025084 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00031707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00041626 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a token. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.