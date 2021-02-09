Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Down 5.6%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 10,283,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 8,430,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $895.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qudian by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 168,111 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Qudian in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qudian in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Qudian by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

