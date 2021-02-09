Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) shares traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.95. 5,797,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 11,753,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $163.32 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Qutoutiao during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Qutoutiao during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.