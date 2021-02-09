Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) shares traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.95. 5,797,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 11,753,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Qutoutiao during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Qutoutiao during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.
Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)
Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.
