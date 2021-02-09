Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches Market Cap of $694,346.15

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $694,346.15 and approximately $25,479.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

