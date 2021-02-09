Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI) Senior Officer Acquires C$75,000.00 in Stock

Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI) Senior Officer Prakash Hariharan acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,740,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$174,035.30.



RTI traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.16. 999,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$54.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. Radient Technologies Inc. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85.

Radient Technologies Inc processes, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada. It offers cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

