Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Trading 5.2% Higher

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.86. 1,020,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 324,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $5,523,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $9,242,000.

About Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

