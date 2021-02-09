Raffaele Sadun Sells 21,559 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Raffaele Sadun sold 21,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $541,130.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 892,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,389,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Raffaele Sadun also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 5th, Raffaele Sadun sold 81,744 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $2,048,504.64.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Raffaele Sadun sold 49,724 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $1,251,553.08.
Shares of NYSE SLQT traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. 6,508,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.88. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.
Several research firms have issued reports on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
