Raffaele Sadun Sells 21,559 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Raffaele Sadun sold 21,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $541,130.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 892,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,389,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Raffaele Sadun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Raffaele Sadun sold 81,744 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $2,048,504.64.

On Friday, January 22nd, Raffaele Sadun sold 49,724 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $1,251,553.08.

Shares of NYSE SLQT traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. 6,508,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.88. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

