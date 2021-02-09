Rally Tops 24-Hour Volume of $423,639.00 (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Rally has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $17.32 million and $423,639.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00233110 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00067125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00089146 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00191671 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

Buying and Selling Rally

Rally can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.