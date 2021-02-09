RAMP (RAMP) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $46.85 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.64 or 0.00220628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00069044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00079391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00193688 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,126,792 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

