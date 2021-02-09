Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $179.62

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:RQIH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.62 and traded as high as $184.75. Randall & Quilter Investment shares last traded at $179.50, with a volume of 18,175 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RQIH. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 251 ($3.28) target price on the stock.

Get Randall & Quilter Investment alerts:

The company has a market cap of £491.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.86, a current ratio of 642.09 and a quick ratio of 642.09.

In related news, insider Alan Quilter sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30), for a total value of £704,000 ($919,780.51). Also, insider Ken Randall sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £11,375,000 ($14,861,510.32). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $1,277,900,000.

Randall & Quilter Investment Company Profile (LON:RQIH)

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program, Legacy, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates. It provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.