Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $488-496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.6 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.08–0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Truist boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.69.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.24. The stock had a trading volume of 471,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,076. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.