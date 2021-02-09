Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.03) to $0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $488 million to $496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.15 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.03-0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Rapid7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.24. 471,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,076. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $94.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $779,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,000.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

