Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.08–0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.2-114.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.94 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.03-0.04 EPS.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $90.24. 471,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,076. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Rapid7 from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.69.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

