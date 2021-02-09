Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Up 107.2% This Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 31.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $81,186.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 107.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00050589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00247373 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00086205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00069688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00095297 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063594 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,075,080,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

