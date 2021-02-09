Ravencoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118.00 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $369.12 million and approximately $118.00 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 84.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00050554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00251992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00058897 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.40 or 0.01133785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00085325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00055543 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,099,825,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

