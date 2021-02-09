Raymond Heung Sells 15,000 Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total value of C$54,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,842,817 shares in the company, valued at C$21,150,997.54.

Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Raymond Heung sold 4,500 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$15,525.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Raymond Heung sold 5,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$17,800.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Raymond Heung sold 800 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total value of C$2,512.00.

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.19. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.10 and a 1 year high of C$4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$245.41 million and a PE ratio of 9.52.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9799998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

