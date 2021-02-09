Raymond Heung Sells 4,500 Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 4,500 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$15,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,883,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,297,788.65.

Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, Raymond Heung sold 4,500 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$15,525.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Raymond Heung sold 5,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$17,800.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Raymond Heung sold 800 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total value of C$2,512.00.

TSE MPC traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.19. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$245.41 million and a PE ratio of 9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.72.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.69 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.