Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.04

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 30542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.
RYAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.37.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $569.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.
Featured Article: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.