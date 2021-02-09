Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.04

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 30542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

RYAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.37.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $569.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,417 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 363,762 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 41,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

