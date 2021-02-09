RChain (REV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $317,382.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One RChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RChain has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. RChain has a market cap of $19.48 million and $317,382.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.58 or 0.01134499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00055687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.57 or 0.05667427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00024713 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00043053 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00031209 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

