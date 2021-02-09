RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $89.40

RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.40 and traded as low as $83.90. RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) shares last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 541,535 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of £318.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.11.

RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) Company Profile (LON:RDI)

RDI REIT P.L.C. was incorporated in the Isle of Man on 28 June 2004 (Registered Number: 111198C) and was re-registered under the Isle of Man Companies Act 2006 on 3 December 2013 (Registered Number: 010534V).On 4 December 2013, the Company converted to a UK-REIT and transferred its tax residence from the Isle of Man to the United Kingdom ("UK").The Company holds a primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE").

