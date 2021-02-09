Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 781.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 16.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

O stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

