Rebased Market Cap Achieves $157,830.08 (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Rebased has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Rebased has a total market cap of $157,830.08 and approximately $4,348.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rebased token can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00051161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.84 or 0.00242937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00085350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00092393 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00063373 BTC.

Rebased Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

