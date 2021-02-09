Rebecca Cantieri Sells 4,293 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $120,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rebecca Cantieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 33,333 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $840,324.93.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,522 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $95,278.54.

Shares of SVMK stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,550,000 after buying an additional 243,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after buying an additional 603,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 1.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,388,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,291,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

